Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Currituck County access permits being mailed
Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule
The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers
Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26
Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2022 Small Business Awards
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony announcing the winners of the 2022 Small Business Awards. Awards were presented by Currituck Chamber president Josh Bass. 2022 Small Business of The Year 10 Or More Employees: B&M Contractors, Inc. 2022 Small Business of The...
islandfreepress.org
STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days
On Tuesday, December 27, the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that it was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of cold-stunned sea turtles over the holiday weekend. “The STAR Center has received over 50 new cold-stunned...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Temporary road closure set for section of West Fourth Street in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced a planned temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for utility and roadway improvements. Through traffic on West Fourth Street...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department
A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
obxtoday.com
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Comments / 0