Kill Devil Hills, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

New Currituck County access permits being mailed

Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head holiday office and sanitation collection schedule

The Town of Nags Head’s administrative offices as well as the bulk/brush yard will be closed Monday, January 2. For the week of December 26, 2022 blue route trash collection is set for Thursday, December 29, green route trash collection is set for Friday, December 30 and commercial dumpsters will be collected Friday, December 30.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk Elementary School recognizes academic achievers

Students at Kitty Hawk Elementary School earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Grahame Althoff, Jenna Anderson, Gray Breto, Reese Ceaser, Lola Chovaz, Elena Contristan, Olivia Creech, Corryn Dail, Pope Daniel, Scarlett Foreman, Mollie Aliyah Goldberg, Milana Haranovich, Vladimir Hardzei, Marin Harfst, Anna Heroux, Hayden Hoopes, Jhett Hrupsa, Easton Hudspeth, Harlow Keech, Den Konyzhev, Sven Lang, Oliver Long, Autumn Lusk, Taylor Lusk, Walker Meads, Tatum Osmon, Sydney Priest, Callan Rhoads, Ellie Schmidt, Logan Schmidt, Mikayla Silk, Juniper Snapp, Piper Spivey, Jonathan Taylor, Cadyn Varnell, Casper Paul Voellmecke, Gail Walker and Branson Watkins.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26

Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Blood drive set for Kill Devil Hills Police Department

A blood drive will be held at Kill Devil Hills Police Department, located at 102 Town Hall Drive, on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: KDHPolice to schedule an appointment. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS HERE. SUBSCRIBE TO THE COASTLAND TIMES TODAY!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
KITTY HAWK, NC

