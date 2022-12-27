Read full article on original website
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers...
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements.
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County,...
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as Edward Beegle, 52, of Shelburn. The release states that during a conversation between ISP and Beegle, “criminal indicators were detected” and the vehicle was then searched.
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
A number of people displaced after a fire at a local hotel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire Friday at the Travelodge on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief for the THFD, they received a call around 3:10 on Dec. 30 for a structure fire at 530 S. 3rd Street and responded quickly to the scene.
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control.
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police,...
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m....
A mother and dad inspired five sons to serve the nation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — It’s the time of year when Christmas decorations fill many homes, but in the Wilkie home there’s also a permanent display honoring members of a family rooted in patriotism. “They’ve done what they’ve wanted to do and I’m proud of that,” said...
New bookstore opens in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new bookstore will call 12 Points home. The Twelve Points Book Company held its official Grand Opening on Friday. The business is a bookstore that will also be a tap house. They have various selections of beer and wine. Owner John Cannaday said...
Officials provide update on Larry Bird museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Capital Improvement Board provided an update on the Larry Bird Museum on Wednesday. Board member Terri Conley said the tentative end date is still late 2023 as of now. They are currently working on the next steps for construction, and hope to have bids placed sometime in February.
Special New Year’s Eve event at Wigwam Skating Rink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Kids looking for a way to celebrate the new year can do so at the Wigwam Skating Rink. The rink will have two events starting Saturday. The first event is the New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown Party. This event is for those who wish to celebrate the new year, but not stay out late. Hours are from 1 to 4 P.M. with a balloon drop at 4. Entry fee is $12 at the door.
Wabash Valley YMCA opens registration for pickleball league
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The YMCA in the Wabash Valley is hosting the first inter-association mixed doubles ‘Battle for the Paddle’ pickleball league. Registration will be open until January 12 for members and non-members ages 50 and above. The league will play on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and is scheduled for Jan. 19 through February 23. The registration fee is $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Vigo County History Museum unveils Kwanzaa exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Historical Society unveiled an exhibit this week to celebrate an African-American holiday. Kwanzaa is a non-religious holiday that celebrates African-American culture. It was established in the 1960’s, and runs for seven days from Dec. 26th to Jan. 1st. Dr. Crystal Reynolds,...
First New Year’s Eve party at Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly 400 people will ring in the new year at a party at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The masquerade event will feature live music and dancing, a cash bar and four food stations that include a taco bar, gourmet mac and cheese bar, and desserts.
