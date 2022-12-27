Read full article on original website
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
Man suffers major injuries after pickup crashes into power pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered major injuries when a pickup crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a report of a pickup truck wrapped around a power pole just after 9 p.m. on south Union Avenue near Pacheco Road. […]
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
CHP to have Maximum Enforcement Period, conduct DUI Checkpoint
As everyone gets ready to ring in 2023, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging those who plan on drinking to have a plan before they go out and celebrate.
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
Rain caused dog parks to close
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Second arrest made for murder of CDCR employee
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a CDCR employee. According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Sebastian Parra was arraigned on an indictment for the murder of Alcala Jr. Benny Alcala Jr. was reportedly charging his electric vehicle...
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
1 dead following crash on Coffee Road, fog possible factor
One man is dead following a crash near the 1800 block of Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
