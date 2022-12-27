Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve festivities, here are some events happening in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Hard Rock Casino - 1000 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH. Hard Rock Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a sports-themed party with celebrity appearances,...
linknky.com
The Behringer-Crawford Museum: A hidden gem that’s tired of hiding
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Perched upon a hillside overlooking the scenic Devou Park in Covington, the Behringer-Crawford Museum was once the 19th century home to the Eubank-Devou family. Though the museum has been...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fox 19
Our year in review: A collection of local stories FOX19 covered throughout 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As 2022 comes to an end, FOX19′s Digital Media Team reflected on the most impactful and popular stories covered this year. Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season. The Bengals historic season came to an end with a 23-20 loss...
Fox 19
Denny McKeown, Cincinnati’s garden guru and radio show host, dies at 81
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - If you ever needed some know-how on gardening, Denny McKeown was your guy. McKeown was known to many from his Saturday morning radio program, “The Denny McKeown Gardening Show,” and from his Blue Ash business, Denny McKeown’s Bloomin Garden Centre and Landscape. He...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
dayton.com
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
spectrumnews1.com
Business built on second chances, reopens to expand its mission
HAMILTON, Ohio — For the first time in months, the Fringe Coffee House kitchen is buzzing. After a temporary closure, employees are busier than ever, shuttling cup after cup of lattes, teas and espressos out to their new, larger lounge while managing a new drive-thru window. For founder Patrick...
Fox 19
Operation Santa Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patients at Cincinnati Children’s got a special Christmas treat from more than 100 first responders from across the Tri-State. The special event is all part of Operation Santa Sleigh. First responders go through Cincinnati Children’s to offer a little bit of joy to patients. See...
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday. There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m. “It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people including a firefighter were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Three civilians and one firefighter were hurt. The firefighter...
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Comments / 5