ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

LIST: New Year’s Eve festivities throughout Cincinnati/NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t planned your New Year’s Eve festivities, here are some events happening in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Hard Rock Casino - 1000 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH. Hard Rock Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve festivities include a sports-themed party with celebrity appearances,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

The Behringer-Crawford Museum: A hidden gem that’s tired of hiding

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 23 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Perched upon a hillside overlooking the scenic Devou Park in Covington, the Behringer-Crawford Museum was once the 19th century home to the Eubank-Devou family. Though the museum has been...
COVINGTON, KY
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights

In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Business built on second chances, reopens to expand its mission

HAMILTON, Ohio — For the first time in months, the Fringe Coffee House kitchen is buzzing. After a temporary closure, employees are busier than ever, shuttling cup after cup of lattes, teas and espressos out to their new, larger lounge while managing a new drive-thru window. For founder Patrick...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Operation Santa Sleigh returns to Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patients at Cincinnati Children’s got a special Christmas treat from more than 100 first responders from across the Tri-State. The special event is all part of Operation Santa Sleigh. First responders go through Cincinnati Children’s to offer a little bit of joy to patients. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo to ring in new year with family-friendly activities

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo will host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities during their annual Happy Zoo Year celebration on Saturday. There will be games, glow goodies, music, and a kid-friendly early countdown at 8 p.m. “It’s always a fun celebration, especially for people who prefer to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people including a firefighter were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Three civilians and one firefighter were hurt. The firefighter...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy