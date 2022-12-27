Read full article on original website
Related
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/30 (Taped On 12/28)
AEW taped matches for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage on December 28 from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/30 (Taped On 12/28) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta (with Chuck Taylor) In the...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV
Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Praises Finn Balor For His Transformation Upon Forming Bullet Club
In 2013, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt in NJPW) aligned with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson to form Bullet Club. The formation came at the expense of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was laid out by the group at Wrestling Dontaku. Bullet Club took Balor and NJPW to new heights...
Lance Archer Willing To 'Slowly Rebuild' In AEW, Still Wants To Work With Jake Roberts
Lance Archer has been in NJPW in recent months, taking part of World Tag League and team with Minoru Suzuki. Before making the trip to Japan, Archer had been a regular on AEW Dark programming, but not AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Following the final bout of Suzuki-gun at the...
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022) Results: John Cena & Kevin Owens Team Up, Ronda Rousey In Action & More.
WWE SmackDown (12/30/2022). - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez. - Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland) vs. Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso). - Lacey Evans Makes her...
Stardom Dream Queendom Results (12/29/22): Syuri vs. Giulia, KAIRI, And More
STARDOM closed out another great year for the promotion with the second annual Stardom Dream Queendom show on Thursday. The main event featured Giulia getting her second shot at Syuri and the World of Stardom Championship after winning the 5STAR Grand Prix to earn the opportunity. Other matches on the card included Saya Kamitani trying to continue her record pace as Wonder of Stardom Champion against Diana's Haruka Umesaki, meltear looking to fend off the invading 7Upp team of Nanae Takahashi and Yuu, and Prominence trying to become champions for the first time in STARDOM by challenging Oedo Tai for the Artist of Stardom Championship. Plus KAIRI went one-on-one with Utami Hayashishita for the first time ever!
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
Orange Cassidy: I'm Just Good At Punching, That's Why I Have The AEW All Atlantic Championship
Orange Cassidy is good at punching. Orange Cassidy is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion and he holds the title, thus making him the king of all the Atlantic Ocean, because he's good at punching. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Orange Cassidy explained what makes a great champion. The conversation...
WWE NXT Records 18% Decrease In Viewership On 12/27, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership for the December 27 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 27 drew 588,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 705,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is down from...
Sting, Darby Allin, Jeff Jarrett, And Jay Lethal Announced For 12/30 AEW Rampage
Two new segments have been added to Friday's AEW Rampage. AEW announced that Tony Schiavone will speak with Sting & Darby Allin on the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. Allin is set to challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW TNT Championship on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Oro Mensah, Thea Hail, Amari Miller To Compete On 12/30 NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for the final NXT Level Up of 2022. WWE announced that the December 30 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Oro Mensah taking on Javier Bernal. Plus, Thea Hail faces Amari Miller and Bronco Nima teams with Lucien Price to battle Bryson Montana & Oba Femi.
Pizza Party Pro Pop! Pop! Results (12/29): LuFisto, Marcus Mathers, Kennedi Copeland In Action
Pizza Party Pro Wrestling held its Pop! Pop! event on December 29 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. Full results and highlights are below. Pizza Party Pro Pop! Pop! Results (12/29) - Jordan Blade def. Marcus Mathers. - The...
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28) Results: Samoa Joe Defends, Best Of Seven Continues, More
Welcome to Fightful's live coverage of AEW Dynamite for December 28, 2022. AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28) Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson. TNT Championship:...
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0