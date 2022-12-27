Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.

