ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Man shot while stopping alleged catalytic converter theft, Vacaville Police say

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz7dr_0jw0KzVm00

(KTXL) — The Vacaville Police Department said detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting someon e after being confronted during an alleged theft.

A 32-year-old man was reported to have been shot on Dec. 21 on Farmington Drive. According to police, he was shot when he and another witness interrupted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

Police said he was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested 35-year-old Michael Heath as a suspect days later, according to police. He was booked into jail on suspicion of several felony offenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is still encouraged to call Detective Santoni at 707-469-4812.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy