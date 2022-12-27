New Magic Key Terrace Food, Free Magic Shots, and More Coming in January for Magic Key Holders at Disneyland Resort

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
See Disneyland's New $185 Drink Served In Cookie Cup
Over at Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, "you can order a “waffle shot” filled with one of the world’s most sought-after spirits, which sells for about $4,000 a bottle. A standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can sell for something like $500 at trendy Los Angeles restaurants, so the fact that it’s “only” $185 at Disneyland actually feels pretty reasonable, even if that's about the same cost as the most expensive single-day, single-park ticket."
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WDW News Today
Festival Marketplaces Revealed for 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
Disney has revealed the festival marketplaces that will serve special food and beverages during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Here is the full list of festival marketplaces. Avocado Time – Indulge in flavorful medleys that make your mouth sing. Berry Patch – Hail the big...
WDW News Today
‘Asbestos The Rat’ Toy Exposed at Haunted Mansion, Disney Management Trying to Hide Name Inspired by Debris That Falls on Cast Members
This week, another Disney fansite shared a video of a Haunted Mansion Cast Member at Magic Kingdom showing off a plush rat named “Abby.” It turns out the plush isn’t just a cute mascot kept by Cast Members — it represents the Haunted Mansion’s crumbling condition.
WDW News Today
Sosa Family Cigar Co. Permanently Closing In Disney Springs
Sosa Family Cigar Co. in Disney Springs will permanently close on January 2, 2023. The family-run store has been a long-standing staple with its first location in Pleasure Island and the current West Side location, dating back to the early 2000s. Sosa’s Family Cigar Co. has been in the industry...
WDW News Today
Transparent Red Scrim Wrapped Around Top of CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT
Construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT. The hall and plaza replace the festival center originally planned for the park. Last month, white columns were installed on the end of the hall, which has no walls yet, but the basic shape is...
WDW News Today
Scrims Up Around Pirates of the Caribbean Courtyard at Magic Kingdom
For those in the know, there’s a small courtyard right off the queue of Pirates of the Caribbean which can serve as a quiet space even on the most crowded days, as it has little else to do and serves mostly as a nice added touch for the area’s theming. But those who love this little haven may have to wait a bit before visiting again, as scrims are up along the Pirates of the Caribbean queue at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ To Include Disneyland Resort Performances, Sneak Peek at ‘World of Color – ONE’
For the first time, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC will include performances from the Disneyland Resort, including a sneak peek at “World of Color – ONE.” The new version of “World of Color” will debut in late January as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.
Popculture
Disney+ Made Glaring Blunder With Missing Christmas Episode
Disney+ is one of the best— if not the best — streaming services for holiday movies each December. The Disney-backed streaming service has such an iconic back catalog of classic Christmas movies, such as The Santa Clause and Home Alone. It has plenty of holiday specials and shorts starring Mickey Mouse and company. Plus, The Simpsons has some all-time great Christmas episodes. While putting on some random holiday specials this weekend, including Pepper Ann's "A Kosher Christmas" and Dinosaurs' "Refrigerator Day," we noticed that the streamer made a pretty glaring blunder when it came to securing the rights to and/or uploading one key holiday special. (Click here for Disney+ subscription info.)
WDW News Today
Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure
Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
WDW News Today
Magic Key Holders to Receive Up to 25% Off Disneyland Resort Hotel Rooms Through March
Magic Key Holders aren’t only getting some new goodies and discounts starting in January, there’s also a new offer which discounts Disneyland Resort hotel rooms from January through March!. From January 9 through March 9, 2023, Magic Key Holders can receive a discount at all three Disneyland Resort...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Limited Release Pin & Mystery Pin Set Commemorate 30th Anniversary of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ at Walt Disney World
As the holidays come to a close, we found one last bit of must-have holiday merchandise — a mystery pin set and a new limited-release pin commemorating the 30th Anniversary of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” been spotted at Walt Disney World!. The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary...
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
WDW News Today
New Limited Release Hercules and Snow White MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
Two new limited-release MagicBand+ designs are available at Walt Disney World. These are inspired by the characters of Hercules and Snow White. We found the bands in Pin Traders at EPCOT. Limited Release Hercules MagicBand+ – $54.99. The Hercules MagicBand+ is black with gold and white designs. The symbol...
