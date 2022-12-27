Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
New Orleans will try to play spoiler against suddenly banged-up Philly
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan on Saints, LSU, Tulane and UBN with NFL Week 17 best bets on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 128
With all that has gone on this football season, we turn the calendar from 2022 to 2023, and we do so with the most important weekend of the season. The New Orleans Saints hope to remain alive in the NFC South race in Philadelphia. Will Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew start for the Eagles? Does it matter? Is there any truth to the Sean Payton rumors that he may return to New Orleans? Tom Brady or Derek Carr coming here? Potential offseason trades? Plenty to talk about.
NOLA.com
Saints running back Mark Ingram will work as Alabama sideline reporter in Sugar Bowl
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be a sideline reporter during Saturday's Sugar Bowl showdown between Alabama and Kansas State inside the Caesars Superdome. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Ingram has agreed to be a part of the Crimson Tide Radio Network, specifically handling Alabama's side...
NOLA.com
Saints have no idea who’s playing QB for Eagles; LSU, Tulane getting ready for Monday
Good morning on this final Friday of 2022. Are you sad to see the year go, or is it good riddance? Meh. A little in between, huh?. Well, whether we’re ready for it or not, the calendar turns to 2023 on Sunday, and it does so with some key games coming up for our local football teams.
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
Aggies Men's Hoops Down Prairie View A&M 86-66
The Aggies beat the Panthers behind 20 points from Tyrece Radford on Friday night.
Comments / 0