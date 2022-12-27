With all that has gone on this football season, we turn the calendar from 2022 to 2023, and we do so with the most important weekend of the season. The New Orleans Saints hope to remain alive in the NFC South race in Philadelphia. Will Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew start for the Eagles? Does it matter? Is there any truth to the Sean Payton rumors that he may return to New Orleans? Tom Brady or Derek Carr coming here? Potential offseason trades? Plenty to talk about.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO