NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
HaHa Clinton Dix Retires as Member of Packers
Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired as a member of the team on Friday.
