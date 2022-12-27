ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 29, 2022

Gina Bowman, 44, Chipley, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. Michael Herbert, 38, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substances without a prescription/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tony Bailey Jr., 40, Gulfport, Mississippi: Touch or stroke: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tiffany Stephens, 30,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays

Many celebrate with fireworks, and it’s important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

