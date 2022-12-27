Read full article on original website
State Patrol reports less fatal crashes over Christmas weekend compared to 2021
Across the state there were 13 traffic deaths caused by 10 crashes, compared to 2021 where there were 18 deaths from 16 crashes.
Vehicle fire on I-10 in Madison County blocks traffic
A right lane is blocked on I-10 East in Madison County following a fire incident with a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch.
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JAIL Report for December 29, 2022
Gina Bowman, 44, Chipley, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. Michael Herbert, 38, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substances without a prescription/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tony Bailey Jr., 40, Gulfport, Mississippi: Touch or stroke: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tiffany Stephens, 30,...
TPD makes arrest in homicide case at Terra Lake Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department has made an arrest on Thursday following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Terra Lakes Apartment.
UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
Tallahassee Police investigating Christmas morning attempted robbery, shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with a shooting that occurred on the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard on Christmas morning. TPD says an unidentified adult male approached an adult male victim and asked for all of his money. The victim ran...
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
TPD investigating Christmas Eve stabbing
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Christmas Eve night on Rosewell Drive.
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
Talquin issues boil water notice for customers in Lake Jackson area
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.
TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays
Many celebrate with fireworks, and it's important to know just how dangerous they can really be. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch.
