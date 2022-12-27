Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police commemorate 150 years of service with time capsule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday’s milestone included officer equipment from different agencies in Harrisonburg and Rockingham that represent what law enforcement looks like in 2022. Captain Jason Kidd spearheaded the project. He had the idea at the beginning of this year for the time capsule to be a way...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
cbs19news
Crozet businesses closed due to water leak damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several businesses in Crozet have been impacted by a water main leak. According to posts on multiple Facebook pages, the leak occurred late Christmas day on the third floor of the Piedmont Place building on Library Avenue. Water has damaged the first, second and...
WHSV
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
cbs19news
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
cbs19news
Vehicle crashes increase over Christmas holiday weekend
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Car accidents are an unfortunate occurrence during the holidays, and in Albemarle County, there have been a lot of them. Over the Christmas weekend, there were 17 crashes in Albemarle County, which is a 54 percent increase from the same time period last year.
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
Hunting dog rescued from hole in Virginia
Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a hunting dog who fell into a large hole and ended up spending the night stranded in the pit.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
WHSV
Delegate John Avoli will run for third term
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate John Avoli announced that he will run for a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates. “I am proud and honored that the people of the 20th District placed their faith in me to represent their interests in Richmond for the past four years.” Avoli said in a press release.
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
cbs19news
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
wsvaonline.com
Food drive looks to feed thousands
The Brent Berry Food Drive is expected to feed around five-thousand families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2023. That’s according to an estimate by founder and organizer Bucky Berry, who said this year’s drive is on track to be the most successful in its 15-year history. Berry...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Comments / 0