ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

21-year-old man shot to death in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Not long after the Metropolitan Police Department announced they reached their 200th homicide of 2022, a man was shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood marking number 202 for the District. D.C. police responded to the area of 15th Street Northwest, by Meridian Park and not...
WASHINGTON, DC
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years

A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity.  In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019.  Law enforcement suspected the man...
capitalbnews.org

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.

Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
BRUNSWICK, GA
People

Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens

Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later Early Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man died in a fire in the southwest Baltimore warehouse he used for his hauling and demolition business. Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later, according to his brother Donte.  It was Donte who first discovered his brother's body after going to the site and searching through the charred structure himself. He found Craig's body on the second...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy