One man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed and another injured after a Thursday night shooting in Southeast D.C., police say. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. At the scene, two men were...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
21-year-old man shot to death in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Not long after the Metropolitan Police Department announced they reached their 200th homicide of 2022, a man was shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood marking number 202 for the District. D.C. police responded to the area of 15th Street Northwest, by Meridian Park and not...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says
Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday. Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin...
DC teen dies after being shot 4 times in 4 years. His trauma surgeon says he's not the only one
WASHINGTON — Corey Riggins, Jr., 19, was shot on three separate occasions before a fourth shooting in D.C. killed him. This last incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. Police. "I will miss him," Riggins' mom, Carla Lawson, said. He's the third oldest of...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Man found guilty of murdering Spring mother when she dropped son off at Naval Academy in Maryland
The 31-year-old was convicted of several charges tied to the deadly shooting, including the first-degree murder of Michelle Cummings. His attorney said he'll seek a new trial.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
GRAPHIC: Woman, 21, Fatally Shot After Holding Walmart Employee Hostage
An Arkansas woman was fatally shot Wednesday after holding a Walmart employee hostage, according to an ABC News report. Twenty-one-year-old Corlunda McGinister is now dead after demanding to speak to a news anchor after she held a woman against her will. Moments later, a member of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety shot her.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity. In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019. Law enforcement suspected the man...
Missing North Carolina college student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
Video of Waffle House Worker Blocking Metal Chair Mid Fight Viewed 1M Times
"Waffle House staff are the sweetest, yet most savage group of individuals in the US," one Twitter user commented.
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.
capitalbnews.org
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later Early Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man died in a fire in the southwest Baltimore warehouse he used for his hauling and demolition business. Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later, according to his brother Donte. It was Donte who first discovered his brother's body after going to the site and searching through the charred structure himself. He found Craig's body on the second...
