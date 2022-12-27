St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way received approval this month for a $20.5-million expansion that will add 24 new acute care beds to the busy hospital. The beds — classified as medical / surgical beds — will bring the hospital’s total bed count to 148, including the specialty care nursery, according to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Chief Operations Officer Russell Woolley. The extra beds will allow the hospital to better respond to increasing demand for medical care, Woolley said.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO