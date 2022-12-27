Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
kentreporter.com
Kent School District to seek $495 million bond in April
Kent School District leaders hope recent approval by voters of new bond measures in the Renton and Highline districts to build new schools will carry over to Kent’s proposed $495 million bond on the April 25, 2023 special elections ballot. However, unlike the bonds in those two districts approved...
kentreporter.com
Beverly Leah Weston | Obituary
Beverly Leah Weston, 87, passed away on November 9, 2022 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, WA. She was born on February 20, 1935 in South Bend, WA, the daughter of Leland and Bernice Hunt. A long time resident of Grapeview, Washington, Beverly is known for her many hours...
kentreporter.com
Douglas G. Frederick | Obituary
Edgewood, WA – Doug lived a fulling life as a loving father to two children, a caring brother to two siblings, and an amazing husband to his wife, and friend to many. Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to American Kidney Fund. Talk to us.
kentreporter.com
Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion
The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
kentreporter.com
St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way gets approval for $20.5M expansion
St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way received approval this month for a $20.5-million expansion that will add 24 new acute care beds to the busy hospital. The beds — classified as medical / surgical beds — will bring the hospital’s total bed count to 148, including the specialty care nursery, according to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Chief Operations Officer Russell Woolley. The extra beds will allow the hospital to better respond to increasing demand for medical care, Woolley said.
kentreporter.com
Kent School Board chooses Tim Clark as president for 2023
Tim Clark will be the Kent School Board president in 2023. Fellow board members elected Clark president with a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 14 meeting. The board elects officers each year. Awale Farah nominated Clark. Farah, Clark, Leslie Hamada and Meghin Margel voted for Clark. Joe Bento abstained from...
kentreporter.com
Kent Reporter’s most viewed website stories of 2022
A article about a missing disabled Kent woman found safe after spending nine days inside a vehicle topped the most viewed stories on the Kent Reporter website in 2022. A convicted teen murderer caught in Kent came in second on the list. He had escaped from a juvenile detention center in Snohomish County.
kentreporter.com
‘The land cries out’: Family members of missing, murdered Indigenous people share stories
A year after the Washington State Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force held its first meetings, the task force’s inaugural summit took place, providing a platform for Indigenous voices, a look back on the successes of the previous year, and a vision of what work still needs to be done.
