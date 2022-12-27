ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year

TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Sampson County home destroyed in fire

DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Portion of Princess Place Drive closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a Wilmington road has been shut down due to a water main break. The westbound lane in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Drive has been closed to traffic, effective immediately. CFPUA says westbound traffic on Princess Place should take North...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

