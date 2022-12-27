Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout...
WITN
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department to increase patrols in anticipation of busy holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Year is a time for celebrations, but law enforcement officials warn that it can also be dangerous. The Wilmington Police Department is ramping up patrols for New Year’s Eve and the holiday weekend. Drunk driving is a top concern for Officer Biss...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
WECT
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Andrew Michael Frazier. Frazier is wanted for felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and speeding. Anyone with...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
WECT
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Portion of Princess Place Drive closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a Wilmington road has been shut down due to a water main break. The westbound lane in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Drive has been closed to traffic, effective immediately. CFPUA says westbound traffic on Princess Place should take North...
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
wcti12.com
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
