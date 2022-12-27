Read full article on original website
Telluride Foundation
The Telluride Foundation announced Thursday its annual Community Grants, awarding a total of…
Year in review
The year 2022 began with a fervent hope that the COVID-19 pandemic, then nearly two years on, would soon ebb. The desire to return to something approaching “normal” was shared by all who call Telluride home. But in January, we were in the midst of yet another spike in cases, this time by a pernicious variant known as omicron.
Telluride Foundation announces Community Grants
The Telluride Foundation announced Thursday its annual Community Grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 75 regional nonprofits. These grants will be distributed to. organizations working every day to improve the quality of life in the communities of Nucla/Naturita, Norwood, Telluride, Rico, Ridgway, Ouray and everywhere in between. The...
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
A snowy mess for our New Years weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Mountain Village Winter Market starts in January
The Town of Mountain Village announced Thursday the addition of the Mountain Village Winter Market to this winter’s schedule of events. The inaugural market will run each Friday in January 2023 (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Conference Center Plaza. “After more...
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors. Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.
Snow on track to return Friday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Bill Pence, Telluride's greatest showman
In the fall of 1972, I lived in the closed Sheridan Opera House, in an apartment in the space under the auditorium, now known as the Show Bar. I lived there with my then wife, Peggy, and our two girls, Bronwyn and Sunshine. Even back then decent housing was tough to find in Telluride, but we rented the space from Sheridan Hotel owner Fred Stancliff for $50 per month, with the understanding that I would regularly pull the clinkers out of the coal furnace that heated the Hotel and Opera House, and that I would keep an eye on the auditorium space upstairs as on occasion kids would get in there, run around, and be up to no good.
Allred's Restaurant is hiring! Want to join the team at
Want to join the team at Allred’s Restaurant in Telluride?. We have full-time winter openings and immediate part time openings for the following positions:. Upscale dining experience required for Captain/Bartender applicants. Must have housing and a minimum of two days of availability. Please apply at tellurideskiresort.com/careers for full details...
Winter weather continues
Big snows are not over, the National Weather Service warned Friday. Translation for drivers: take extra care on local roads. “Periods of heavy snow are expected for the mountains and some adjacent valleys mainly Friday through Monday, though snow will not be continuous,” the weather service’s Grand Junction office advised. “Be prepared for rapidly changing winter driving conditions as slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities are expected.”
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man
I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
