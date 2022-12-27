In the fall of 1972, I lived in the closed Sheridan Opera House, in an apartment in the space under the auditorium, now known as the Show Bar. I lived there with my then wife, Peggy, and our two girls, Bronwyn and Sunshine. Even back then decent housing was tough to find in Telluride, but we rented the space from Sheridan Hotel owner Fred Stancliff for $50 per month, with the understanding that I would regularly pull the clinkers out of the coal furnace that heated the Hotel and Opera House, and that I would keep an eye on the auditorium space upstairs as on occasion kids would get in there, run around, and be up to no good.

