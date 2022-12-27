Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Planning to celebrate the new year with fireworks? Some may be harder to find
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fireworks can be an essential part of any new year’s celebration. However, this year there are some common ones that may seem harder to find. A small fireworks shortage could affect you when you go fireworks shopping this season. “The main thing that’s difficult...
WBBJ
New housing aimed at helping the elderly
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Housing Authority is setting up plans to help the elderly in Henderson County. The housing authority recently started a nonprofit organization to help make this a reality. “We have actually started a nonprofit off of our housing authority. 501(c)(3) by the name of TAG-C...
WBBJ
LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023. Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:. Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m. Jackson City Hall on January 17 from...
WBBJ
New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
Lexington Progress
Lexington Housing Authority Looks to Help Older Henderson Countians
American Rescue Plan Act funds will be giving the Lexington Housing Authority a start in developing a new single family housing project to meet a need for the county’s elderly. The group first requested $200,000 from the Henderson County Commission but reduced that request to $50,000 when they found...
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
WBBJ
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Chester County Independent
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
WBBJ
Law enforcement agencies to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve
MARTIN, Tenn. — A local city’s law enforcement wants to make sure those celebrating New Year’s Eve will do so safely. The Martin Police Department is offering up rides this New Year’s Eve through their “Safety Bus.”. Those who live in the Martin city limits...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Covington community grieves after store owner killed on Christmas Day
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee, are anxious to find the person or persons responsible for killing the owner of a convenience store on Christmas Day. Investigators said Adel Elrafei, the owner of Bull Market, was last seen alive Sunday morning around 10 when he opened his store. It’s believed he was shot sometime […]
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
WBBJ
Sportsplex seeking part-time workers for 2023 season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is accepting applications in preparation for next year’s baseball and softball seasons. The city has part-time and seasonal positions available for the 2023 season at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex. The Sportsplex is hiring groundskeepers, concessions cooks, cashiers, runners, janitors, tournament...
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
WBBJ
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0