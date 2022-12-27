Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Woman, 57, hospitalized following shooting at Salt Lake City duplex; alleged shooter found dead
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 57-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition following a shooting outside a Salt Lake City duplex late Thursday night. The alleged shooter was found dead Friday morning inside the duplex near 800 E. Princeton Ave.,...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
Gephardt Daily
Police announce statewide New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement blitz
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol and the West Jordan Police Department plan a New Year’s Eve blitz on drunk drivers as part of a statewide crackdown. “This New Year’s Eve joint enforcement blitz is in addition to the ongoing...
Gephardt Daily
Motorists struggling with Provo Canyon Friday night, two hospitalized
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weather conditions and driving too fast were sending drivers off the road Friday night in Provo Canyon. Two people in a Volkswagen Atlas SUV ended up in the Provo river, losing control and sliding off State Road 92 coming down the canyon from the Sundance Resort, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD seek juvenile runaway
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police seek the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway who has absconded state supervision more than a month now. Pedro Saldivar, 17, is in state’s custody, the department posted Thursday on social media, meaning...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden man dead after shooting at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday at a West Valley City apartment complex, and died of his injuries. West Valley City police were notified at about 9 p.m. Tuesday that the Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, had received the man, who died at the hospital.
Gephardt Daily
Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time. “Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,”...
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
Gephardt Daily
One person dead after 3-vehicle collision, haz-mat spill on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a hazardous-material cleanup is underway after a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 4100 South. The roadway is expected to reopen at about 8 p.m., according to a UDOT traffic map note,...
Gephardt Daily
Humane Society: Increased rabbit hoarding leads to more available for adoption
MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah reports that as a result of increased rabbit hoarding, it has more more rabbits in need of adoption. “HSU has taken in 783 since 2020,” says a news release from the Humane Society of Utah. “The...
