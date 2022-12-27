PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weather conditions and driving too fast were sending drivers off the road Friday night in Provo Canyon. Two people in a Volkswagen Atlas SUV ended up in the Provo river, losing control and sliding off State Road 92 coming down the canyon from the Sundance Resort, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

PROVO, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO