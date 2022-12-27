ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Lead deadwood streets towing city

The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
RAPID CITY, SD
rcgov.org

Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake

**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD searching for 12-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Have you seen Emily Beck?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy