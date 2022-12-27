Read full article on original website
Humane Society sees an uptick in people surrendering man’s best friend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For months, animal shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet surrenders, especially when it comes to man’s best friend. Rapid City isn’t immune to this phenomenon, with the Humane Society of the Black Hills hitting capacity. According to various news...
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
KEVN
Lead deadwood streets towing city
The early evening news on KEVN. Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:53...
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
KEVN
Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department searching for missing Rapid City man
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud of Rapid City. Yellow Cloud was reported missing Dec. 27 and the last known contact with him was made by Journey On on Dec. 16. Anyone with any...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
