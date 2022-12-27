ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Target Picks Next School

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason, but they received really bad news moments ago when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer committed to play for the University of North Carolina instead of for the Mountaineers. Gainer,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: WVU Adds Depth to Future of QB Room, Fills Need with TE

Okay West Virginia fans, let’s take a look at the 2023 class in the next of many Farrell Files as we also track some things in the portal. I’ll continue to say it, I like this class for many reasons. WVU always lacks a geographical thumbprint that others in the Big 12 have and Neal Brown was under fire and on the hot seat all season. But the QB get is not the strength of this class and we start there.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown dispatches University in first rivalry meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and University met for the first time this season in boys’ basketball Thursday night with the Mohigans hosting the Hawks at the Rowdie Center. A 17-4 first quarter set the tone for Morgantown to impose its will on its rivals for all four quarters, cruising to an 83-55 win. Brody […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
SHINNSTON, WV

