Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Mild and cloudy for the days ahead

PITTSBURGH — It'll be another day of warm air and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be near 50°. We finish out the week on Friday with even warmer temperatures and some additional clouds. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. We see another temperature rise to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links."Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper."This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5dc.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT expects Mon Incline to reopen in January

Pittsburgh's Monongahela Incline will not reopen in time for New Year's Eve, but we've learned it is expected to reopen sometime in January. Watch our original report in the video player above. Pittsburgh Regional Transit tells us that while a formal date has not been announced, crews are putting the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ski Slopes at Boyce Park closed due to power outage

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Boyce Park manager Brian Fitzpatrick said on Friday that a power outage knocked out the heat and caused water pipes to burst, forcing the Boyce Park Ski area and park office to close. "When the temperature dropped, it basically froze all the water that was inside...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Final preparations underway for Highmark First Night Celebration

Crews spent Friday morning working on final preparations for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's annual Highmark First Night Celebration. Those in charge of the annual New Year's celebration say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year. "We have something for young kids, something for teenagers, really there...
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday for parts of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Thursday. The DEP said the alert includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.There is also an alert Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. "A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday," a Wednesday release from the DEP said. On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff

A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA

