wtae.com
Mild and cloudy for the days ahead
PITTSBURGH — It'll be another day of warm air and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be near 50°. We finish out the week on Friday with even warmer temperatures and some additional clouds. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. We see another temperature rise to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
Pittsburghers enjoying the dramatic shift in weather prior to New Year's Eve
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the weather we've been having lately, it's been a tale of two cities one bitterly cold and one warm and pleasant.Last week we were in negative temperatures and wind chills, and today we're pushing 60-degrees. t is an understatement to say, it certainly has been a December to remember.And for many who were out on Friday, the weather seemed to be a nice reprieve from the forced hibernation of last week.People were out walking, running, and biking. And at 3 Lakes Golf Course in Penn Hills, a lot of folks were out hitting the links."Love the weather right now. Better than last week…50-degrees. 50-degrees and up I'll come out," said golfer Kevin Cooper."This is a great day to be here we thought that we would probably be wearing galoshes and long sleeve shirts and all that stuff. It is springtime," added Pittsburgh resident Matt Osterhaus.Of course, we all know winter is lurking again and poised to strike, but I'm not going to bring out a cloud to rain on this parade.
fox5dc.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
wtae.com
PRT expects Mon Incline to reopen in January
Pittsburgh's Monongahela Incline will not reopen in time for New Year's Eve, but we've learned it is expected to reopen sometime in January. Watch our original report in the video player above. Pittsburgh Regional Transit tells us that while a formal date has not been announced, crews are putting the...
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
wtae.com
Ski Slopes at Boyce Park closed due to power outage
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Boyce Park manager Brian Fitzpatrick said on Friday that a power outage knocked out the heat and caused water pipes to burst, forcing the Boyce Park Ski area and park office to close. "When the temperature dropped, it basically froze all the water that was inside...
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh with kids this weekend, from animatronic dinosaurs to fab fireworks
Photo above courtesy of The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. This weekend bridges the gap between 2022 and 2023, and there are lots of ways to celebrate. From animatronic dinosaurs to fireworks, there are plenty of things to do in Pittsburgh. Check out what’s happening in and around the city:...
wtae.com
Final preparations underway for Highmark First Night Celebration
Crews spent Friday morning working on final preparations for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's annual Highmark First Night Celebration. Those in charge of the annual New Year's celebration say it brings something for everyone to ring in the New Year. "We have something for young kids, something for teenagers, really there...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh announces road closures for First Night celebrations
As Pittsburghers prepare to head downtown for First Night, there are some street closures to be mindful of. All closures begin at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and reopen at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day unless otherwise noted:. Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to Sixth Street will be...
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday for parts of Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Thursday. The DEP said the alert includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.There is also an alert Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. "A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday," a Wednesday release from the DEP said. On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff
A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
$25M, 2-year preservation project on New Kensington Bridge to start in spring
A two-year, roughly $25 million project to preserve the nearly century-old New Kensington Bridge is scheduled to start in the spring. While drivers will encounter some traffic restrictions in 2023, the biggest inconvenience won’t come until the summer of 2024, when the bridge is scheduled to be closed for six weeks, PennDOT project manager Mike Szurley said.
Life-sized dinosaurs featured at Monroeville Convention Center over the weekend
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Organizers are putting the finishing touches on a weekend event made especially for dinosaur lovers. “Dinosaur Adventure” runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center. The event features realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with life-like movements and sounds. “The kids can come,...
