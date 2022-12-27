ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Metro News

Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
lootpress.com

W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Delegate Vernon Criss is the new chairman of the House Finance Committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -Del. Vernon Criss will lead one of the most important committees in the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2023. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Criss will become the new chairman of the House Finance Committee beginning with the 2023 legislative session that starts Jan. 11. Speaker Hanshaw also released the rest of the full roster of leadership roles this legislative session.
WSAZ

Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

State workers off a half-day Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WDTV

W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia EBA pushes back on claims of retribution against reporter

CHARLESTON — The chairman of the board that oversees West Virginia Public Broadcasting denied claims from an employee that it had retaliated against her over reporting on the state Department of Health and Human Resources. William File, the chairman of the Educational Broadcasting Authority, issued a statement Thursday night...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

PSC approves increases for West Virginia American Water, Mon Power in late year orders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission approved rate increases for two of the state’s larger utilities in separate orders issued Friday. The PSC agreed to a settlement reached between West Virginia American Water Company, PSC staff and the Office of the Consumer Advocate on the water company’s request to raise rates to cover system improvements, commonly called the Distribution System Improvement Charge.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Orphan well plugging burdens W.Va. taxpayers

Here in the Eastern Panhandle, we’re seeing a boom in industrial development. Meanwhile, other West Virginians are living through the “bust” that comes after a “boom.”. While walking on the North Bend Rail Trail a few years ago, I noticed the smell of gas in the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
wwnrradio.com

Reasons Why this is the Year for West Virginia Residents to Quit Tobacco For Good

CHARLESTON – (December 27, 2022) – While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 22.6% of West Virginia residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ‘23” campaign, the American Lung Association in West Virginia is sharing key reasons why 2023 is the year to quit tobacco, as well as sharing tips and resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV

