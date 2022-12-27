Read full article on original website
Metro News
Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
lootpress.com
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
WTAP
Delegate Vernon Criss is the new chairman of the House Finance Committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -Del. Vernon Criss will lead one of the most important committees in the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2023. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Criss will become the new chairman of the House Finance Committee beginning with the 2023 legislative session that starts Jan. 11. Speaker Hanshaw also released the rest of the full roster of leadership roles this legislative session.
WSAZ
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WSAZ
State PSC approves rate increase for WV American Water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers will see their bills going up again soon. The company announced Friday that the average residential customer will see an increase of $3.63 a month, effective in January. According to the company, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC)...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
wchsnetwork.com
State workers off a half-day Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WDTV
W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia EBA pushes back on claims of retribution against reporter
CHARLESTON — The chairman of the board that oversees West Virginia Public Broadcasting denied claims from an employee that it had retaliated against her over reporting on the state Department of Health and Human Resources. William File, the chairman of the Educational Broadcasting Authority, issued a statement Thursday night...
Metro News
PSC approves increases for West Virginia American Water, Mon Power in late year orders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission approved rate increases for two of the state’s larger utilities in separate orders issued Friday. The PSC agreed to a settlement reached between West Virginia American Water Company, PSC staff and the Office of the Consumer Advocate on the water company’s request to raise rates to cover system improvements, commonly called the Distribution System Improvement Charge.
WDTV
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year. This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state. However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data...
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Orphan well plugging burdens W.Va. taxpayers
Here in the Eastern Panhandle, we’re seeing a boom in industrial development. Meanwhile, other West Virginians are living through the “bust” that comes after a “boom.”. While walking on the North Bend Rail Trail a few years ago, I noticed the smell of gas in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
wwnrradio.com
Reasons Why this is the Year for West Virginia Residents to Quit Tobacco For Good
CHARLESTON – (December 27, 2022) – While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 22.6% of West Virginia residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ‘23” campaign, the American Lung Association in West Virginia is sharing key reasons why 2023 is the year to quit tobacco, as well as sharing tips and resources.
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
Virginia grocery tax cut set to take effect Jan. 1, Youngkin discusses impact
NORFOLK, Va. — Providing relief at the supermarket is an initiative Governor Glenn Youngkin has spoken about since his campaign trail. Starting January 1, 2023, Virginians will no longer see a 1.5% tax at the register when buying groceries. That's a $1.50 saved for every $100 spent. “It’s exciting...
