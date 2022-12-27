Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Year in review
The year 2022 began with a fervent hope that the COVID-19 pandemic, then nearly two years on, would soon ebb. The desire to return to something approaching “normal” was shared by all who call Telluride home. But in January, we were in the midst of yet another spike in cases, this time by a pernicious variant known as omicron.
The Daily Planet
Mountain Village Winter Market starts in January
The Town of Mountain Village announced Thursday the addition of the Mountain Village Winter Market to this winter’s schedule of events. The inaugural market will run each Friday in January 2023 (Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Conference Center Plaza. “After more...
The Daily Planet
Telluride Foundation
The Telluride Foundation announced Thursday its annual Community Grants, awarding a total of…
The Daily Planet
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
The Daily Planet
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
The Daily Planet
Bill Pence, Telluride's greatest showman
In the fall of 1972, I lived in the closed Sheridan Opera House, in an apartment in the space under the auditorium, now known as the Show Bar. I lived there with my then wife, Peggy, and our two girls, Bronwyn and Sunshine. Even back then decent housing was tough to find in Telluride, but we rented the space from Sheridan Hotel owner Fred Stancliff for $50 per month, with the understanding that I would regularly pull the clinkers out of the coal furnace that heated the Hotel and Opera House, and that I would keep an eye on the auditorium space upstairs as on occasion kids would get in there, run around, and be up to no good.
The Daily Planet
Keeping local hockey stoke high in Telluride
Last Friday the Telluride Lizard Head Youth Hockey Club held its fourth annual alumni games, drawing hundreds of spectators to watch 75 alumni and coaches, ages 14-50, compete in two back-to-back games at Hanley Rink in Telluride Town Park. For the past several years, longtime local and hockey enthusiast Teddy Errico and Grayson Fertig, Lizard Head executive director, have organized the event to provide a venue for past players to have fun playing hockey. The club hosted two games instead of one this year, resulting in close scores and the highest level of play to date.
The Daily Planet
Winter weather continues
Big snows are not over, the National Weather Service warned Friday. Translation for drivers: take extra care on local roads. “Periods of heavy snow are expected for the mountains and some adjacent valleys mainly Friday through Monday, though snow will not be continuous,” the weather service’s Grand Junction office advised. “Be prepared for rapidly changing winter driving conditions as slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities are expected.”
