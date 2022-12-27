ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

macaronikid.com

Group Piano Lessons-Sessions Starting in January!

Group piano lessons are an exciting, innovative way to get your child (or yourself!) started playing the piano. Why? Group lessons are great for a variety of reasons but a big reason is that it is more fun and engaging to be in a group. Emily Mefort Piano Studio is offering new sessions starting in January.

