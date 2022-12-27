Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
In 2023, it's not too late for Florida to get its act together
Looking back on 2022, it’s easy to see what we’ll face moving forward, because we left so many serious problems unresolved. Florida enters 2023 as a divided state, one with great promise but where many have cast aside values that were helping advance a future both profitable and more equitable.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
floridaing.com
Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?
Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Marconews.com
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million
DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)
2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
WESH
What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023
Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
Will the invasive iguanas rebound from South Florida's cold, dark Christmas?
The multi-day chill and sullen skies that socked South Florida over the Christmas weekend was the best chance since the arctic blast of 2010 to cull the state’s burgeoning herd of invasive green iguanas, some experts said. A dearth of sunshine for basking, temperatures mired in the 40s and a biting drizzle can...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
usf.edu
FL education official Jacob Oliva tapped to lead Arkansas education agency
Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to serve as...
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
Comments / 0