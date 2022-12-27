ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House

About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
mynews13.com

State investigating Christmas-themed drag show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
The Center Square

2022 saw more California businesses relocate to Florida

(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s invitation to Floridians to move to California ahead of the November election, California businesses continue to leave, and increasingly to Florida. While their top relocation destination is overwhelmingly Texas, several major companies have relocated to Florida since Newsom’s been in...
WESH

What to expect for the Florida housing market in 2023

Central Florida — No one can be certain what the new year will bring for rents and home prices. But those who study the markets say renters have the most to look forward to as prices slowly drop nationwide. "My goal is to basically have a budget and stick...
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
usf.edu

FL education official Jacob Oliva tapped to lead Arkansas education agency

Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to serve as...
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
