WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
wxxv25.com
City of Bay St. Louis celebrating New Year with an Oyster Drop
Some cities drop a ball to celebrate the new year, but the City of Bay St. Louis has a better idea. The city rings in the new year with a giant oyster drop. The oyster sits at the very top of 200 North Beach Restaurant. Last New Year’s Eve, the...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Pascagoula
The last time Gulfport and Pascagoula got together, the Admirals won by just two points. Last night, Pascagoula lost by just two points and Gulfport losing by just one point in the semi-final games of Gulfport’s 39th annual Holiday Classic. Admirals and Panthers running it back in the third-place...
theadvocate.com
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
wxxv25.com
New Year’s Eve events across the Coast
As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
wxxv25.com
News 25’s Top Five Stories of 2022
As we wind down on 2022, we are taking a look at some of the stories that captured the attention of our viewers this year. From the state legislature to the death of a beloved mascot to the loss of two police officers. Let’s take a look at how the top stories of 2022 lined up this year.
wxxv25.com
Firework businesses around the Coast preparing for the New Year’s holiday
With New Year’s Eve just right around the corner, fireworks stores and tents are popping up around the Coast. Wilson Fireworks has six different locations along the Gulf Coast including Ocean Springs, Saucier, Moss Point and Poplarville. Owner Barbara Wilson tells News 25 that the sales have been pretty...
wxxv25.com
MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M
The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Kwanzaa Coalition holds 30th annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Kwanzaa is a winter holiday everyone can celebrate regardless of religion. The Gulf Coast Coalition hosted their 30th annual celebration tonight. For three decades, Gulfport has come together to honor the seven principals of Kwanzaa. This year, Good Deeds Community Center filled with community leaders, youth, and local organizations. The...
wxxv25.com
Cardboard recycling event this Saturday in Harrison County
If you’re looking for something to do with all your cardboard boxes from the holidays, well, you’re in luck. The cardboard recycling events runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday only and there are five locations for the drop-offs:. D’Iberville Civic Center on Auto Mall Parkway. Harrison...
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
wxxv25.com
Boil water notice for Summer Haven Circle E. to OL Oaks Dr. in Gulfport
An area in Gulfport is now under a boil water notice. The Gulfport Water Works Division says due to a water main repair, citizens in the area of Summer Haven Circle East to Ol Oaks Drive are under a boil water notice. This includes Summer Haven Drive and Live Oaks...
WLOX
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Moss Point
Bert Jenkins was absolutely electric all day long for Gulfport’s 39th annual Holiday Classic. The tournament includes seven of Mississippi’s best high school basketball teams and one of the best from Illinois. Gulfport High is the host with the most and their first match-up of the tournament is...
wxxv25.com
Economic goals in Jackson County for 2023
With such a diverse range of industry and businesses, Jackson County saw a lot of growth in 2022 and there’s no stopping that growth as we head into 2023. In studio with more is Jaylon Morris with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
ourmshome.com
Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years
(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
