Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Late soccer legend Pelé made his NASL debut against Dallas Tornado

DALLAS — Legendary Brazilian king of soccer, Pelé, died at age 82 on Thursday, according to his agent, Joe Fraga. Pelé was world-renowned for his record three World Cups wins for the Brazilian national team, but he even has connections to North Texas, as well. He joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in 1975 and made his debut against the Dallas Tornado, a match nationally broadcast on CBS.
