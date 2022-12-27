ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

HVAC companies inundated with calls amid cold temperatures

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EThGm_0jw0HtFd00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HVAC companies are navigating an influx of calls, as Florida’s cold winter weather has been a reality for days.

Action News Jax reporter Kennedy Dendy followed a technician with Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electric on a home visit to learn more about what customers are dealing with.

Julie Schuneman has lived in her Jacksonville home for 25 years.

“Yesterday afternoon the unit outside started making a horrendous racket,” Schuneman said. “I was convinced the fans were going to fly off into space.”

So she called Snyder.

“They always take good care of me,” Schuneman said.

After meeting with a technician, she learned her compressor was failing, which supplies the heat and cooling for the whole system.

She’ll need a major repair or possibly a replacement.

Vice President Tim Wood said between Saturday and Sunday -- over 400 phone calls came into their office.

“There has been a really huge impact on our call center, as well as our techs in the field,” Wood said.

While some callers over the past few days required home visits, Wood says others only needed education about their systems.

“You might hear your system going through some weird sounds that you don’t normally hear,” Wood said. “With heat pumps, that’s totally normal. Just keep an eye on your thermostat. If it starts to lose temperature from what you have it set on, that’s a good sign that you might have an issue going on.”

He said the cold weather has put a strain on equipment, and it’s important to get routine maintenance on your systems.

