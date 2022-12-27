Read full article on original website
Carscoops
VW’s Next EV To Debut On Jan 3rd, Make Cameo At CES
Volkswagen’s electric lineup continues to expand as the company has announced plans to introduce their next EV on January 3rd. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but said they’ll show a camouflaged version of the vehicle on that date as well as reveal its name. Following the announcement, the company will invite CES attendees to “experience the next step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey” on January 5th.
Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Special Edition Launched With Grey Trim And Matte Paint
Volkswagen has launched a super quirky T-Roc Cabriolet in Europe in the same vane as the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The VW Taos-sized model, which is not sold in the US, launches with the "Edition Grey" limited run of cars that VW says will actually save buyers around €1,400 ($1,500) as compared to a similarly-equipped model.
Carscoops
This Ford Mustang Saleen 302 Black Label Makes 800 HP And Is The Only One Of Its Kind
Sixth-generation Ford Mustangs are a dime a dozen nowadays but if you want to own one that stands out, this particular example could be the perfect choice. What you’re looking at is the very first sixth-gen Mustang that Saleen modified and built. It was showcased at a home of auto shows in the U.S., Canada, and China and is officially known as the 302 Black Label.
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied In Rose Gold With Winter Wheels
As the year comes to an end, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the debut of the facelifted compact models that are expected in 2023. Among them, the Mercedes-Benz GLB made a new spy appearance during winter testing, hiding its minor visual updates with patches of camouflage. Our spy photographers caught...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade Tuned By Creative Bespoke Will Cost You More Than A New Escalade V
The Cadillac Escalade has a commanding road presence in stock form, but for those who want to stand out even more there are plenty of available options in the aftermarket world. A slightly used and highly modified Escalade is currently offered for sale by Creative Bespoke, featuring a custom bodykit and riding on massive 26-inch alloy wheels.
Carscoops
This Should Be Interesting: NATS Turning A Toyota 86 Into The GR GT3 Concept
About a year ago, Toyota revealed the stunning GR GT3 concept at Tokyo Auto Salon. A few months later, images of a wingless version of the vehicle hit the patent office, fueling rumors of a potential production model. Those rumors have largely dissolved, but it seems students at Japan’s NATS technical school still want to see it happen, so they’re building their own based on the previous-gen 86.
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Carscoops
Starting From Jan ’23, Hyundai Will Be An EV Only Brand In This European Country
Hyundai announced it will solely offer fully electric vehicles in the Norwegian market starting from January 1st, 2023. This makes Norway the first market in the world that Hyundai goes EV-only. The bold move from one of Norway’s top-selling automotive brands is rather predictable if you look at the numbers....
Carscoops
This Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Comes Complete With AutoZone-Style Fake Aero
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most expensive production SUVs on the planet. In a sea of Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and other luxury brands it stands out. That wasn’t enough for one company though and to feed their need for attention they made this creation, dubbed the KEYVANY EDITION.
Carscoops
GM Begins Pre-Production Of Ultium-Powered Buick Electra E5 In China
General Motors has commenced pre-production of the all-electric Buick Electra E5 at the SAIC-GM plant in Wuhan, China. The Electra E5 was showcased in full by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China in November and takes design inspiration from the Electra X Concept. Customer deliveries will commence in the first half of 2023.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
Carscoops
Maruti Suzuki To Introduce Electric SUV Concept At India Auto Expo
Maruti Suzuki has announced plans to introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV concept at India’s Auto Expo. The automaker was coy on specifics, but Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said “Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology driven products.”
Carscoops
Washington Requires Autonomous Test Cars To Have 200 Times More Liability Insurance Than Real Drivers
Companies planning to test autonomous vehicles in Washington, will have to pay a steep price for insurance thanks to new rules set out by the state legislature. Companies testing self-driving technology will be required to pay for a policy that covers it for no less than $5 million. The state...
Carscoops
Subaru Shows Rugged Crosstrek And REX Boost Gear Concepts For Tokyo
Following the announcement of its full lineup for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show, Subaru published photos of the Boost Gear Concepts based on the Crosstrek compact crossover and the Rex urban SUV. Both models feature off-road-focused modifications and accessories that enhance their rugged appeal. The Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept...
Carscoops
2023 BMW X1 Takes On The Moose Test, Matches Alfa Romeo Tonale
The new 2023 BMW X1 has performed reasonably well in the moose test, even though its results weren’t overly impressive. Introduced earlier this year, the new X1 is bigger than its predecessor and was tested in entry-level 18d guise by km77 while fitted with 245/45 R19 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 MO tires at all four corners.
Carscoops
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
Carscoops
What’s Your Favorite Exterior Car Color?
Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder and car color is about as subjective a subject as you can get. In fact, there’s not even a way to ensure that two people who love a specific color on a car are actually seeing the exact same shade, tone, and hue of that color. With that all being said, what’s your favorite exterior car color?
Carscoops
PHEV Drivers Aren’t Using Their Electric Powertrain As Much As Regulators Assume
Data gathered by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) suggests that the drivers of plug-in hybrid vehicles use their electric powertrain far less than previously assumed. That means that the vehicles are using more gas for their internal combustion engine than regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate in their labeling program.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Gains 35-Inch Tires And Wide Bodykit By Arctic Trucks
The Land Rover Defender has proven to be a hit for the British automaker so it is no surprise that several tuners have stepped in with kits and accessories for the iconic model. Arctic Trucks, known for its off-road conversions, applied the AT35 treatment to the Defender, enhancing its capabilities in harsh environments.
