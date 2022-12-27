Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Oregon and California among the top five most cyber security conscious states
OREGON & CALIFORNIA – As more and more information gets put online, many users are worried about their personal information being protected. Recent research shows that Oregon and California are two of the most security conscious states. According to a study done by the University of Maryland, around 2,200...
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
Oregon’s final rules for adopting psilocybin services are set
Oregon’s final administrative rules to implement the Psilocybin Services Act have been set, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
focushillsboro.com
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
cascadebusnews.com
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
KGW
Tenants in Oregon could see significant rent hikes in 2023
Starting in 2023, landlords will be able to raise rent by as much as 14.6%. That could mean several hundred dollars added to monthly payments.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
focushillsboro.com
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
Oregon paid leave employees still concerned about program culture: survey
Employees tasked with launching Oregon’s new paid family and medical leave program continued to raise concerns about the division’s commitment to diversity and equity issues months after the employment department retained an outside law firm to investigate allegations of discrimination within the program. While the majority of 43...
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of defendants in Oregon who were convicted of crimes by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, under a decision issued by the state's supreme court on Friday. The Oregon Supreme Court ruling...
kqennewsradio.com
SNAP HOUSEHOLDS THAT LOST FOOD MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR REPLACEMENT
Residents who had to throw away food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to the recent inclement weather-related power outages can request replacement benefits to purchase new food. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said that request must be made within 10 calendar days of...
Comments / 0