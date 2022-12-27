Read full article on original website
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
Saturday will be breezy, and there will be rain in the morning and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph before switching to west winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear. It will be...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in California... Mad River near Arcata affecting Humboldt County. For the Mad River...including Arcata...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive.
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
Saturday Morning News Roundup
Today is Saturday, Dec. 31, the last day of 2022. Starting Monday, BART service after 9 p.m. between Daly City and West Oakland will run with more even wait times in an effort to improve service. BART officials said trains previously ran in pairs, with two trains arriving within a...
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain
More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
Slaying of another Bay Area man linked to Stockton serial killer suspect
Prosecutors say the suspect killed a man in Oakland before driving to Stockton to try to shoot a woman that same night.
Overturned big rig closes all lanes of northbound I-880 in Oakland
All lanes of northbound I-880 are closed in Oakland due to an overturned tractorr trailer.
