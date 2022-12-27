ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue, CA

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Saturday will be breezy, and there will be rain in the morning and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph before switching to west winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear. It will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in California... Mad River near Arcata affecting Humboldt County. For the Mad River...including Arcata...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

Today is Saturday, Dec. 31, the last day of 2022. Starting Monday, BART service after 9 p.m. between Daly City and West Oakland will run with more even wait times in an effort to improve service. BART officials said trains previously ran in pairs, with two trains arriving within a...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA
SFGate

Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA

