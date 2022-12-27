Read full article on original website
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
One Green Planet
Cat Found Frozen on the Ground in Michigan Miraculously Rescued
A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend and brought him to a local clinic to get help. The woman found the poor older male cat frozen to the ground at Laketon and Wood Street in Big Lake, Michigan. The woman brought him into the Big Lake Animal Clinic to check for a chip and to help save him.
News On 6
Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu
There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
myzeo.com
The Best Exotic Pets: An Informative Guide
Everyone is familiar with common pets such as dogs and cats. But did you know that there are tons of other breeds you can own as well?. These animals are also known as exotic pets. They come in all shapes and sizes, meaning you can find one that fits your taste and lifestyle.
Ohio Training Program Gives ‘Unadoptable’ Dogs Opportunity to Find Forever Homes
No one likes to think of any dog as “unadoptable,” but the sad fact is that some pups need help in the behavior department before people feel motivated to provide them with a forever home. In Ohio, a groundbreaking new training program is giving pups the skills they need to find caring parents. Creating a […] The post Ohio Training Program Gives ‘Unadoptable’ Dogs Opportunity to Find Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
petnewsdaily.com
5 Things to Put in a Dog House for Bedding
You have just spent the time and effort to set up a nice house for your dog, and now you might be wondering what things to put in a dog house for bedding to keep your pup safe, comfortable, warm, and dry. In this article, I’ll explain the various types of dog house bedding to consider depending on the environment and your dog’s needs.
