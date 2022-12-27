ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
One Green Planet

Cat Found Frozen on the Ground in Michigan Miraculously Rescued

A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend and brought him to a local clinic to get help. The woman found the poor older male cat frozen to the ground at Laketon and Wood Street in Big Lake, Michigan. The woman brought him into the Big Lake Animal Clinic to check for a chip and to help save him.
BIG LAKE, AK
News On 6

Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu

There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
myzeo.com

The Best Exotic Pets: An Informative Guide

Everyone is familiar with common pets such as dogs and cats. But did you know that there are tons of other breeds you can own as well?. These animals are also known as exotic pets. They come in all shapes and sizes, meaning you can find one that fits your taste and lifestyle.
DogTime

Ohio Training Program Gives ‘Unadoptable’ Dogs Opportunity to Find Forever Homes

No one likes to think of any dog as “unadoptable,” but the sad fact is that some pups need help in the behavior department before people feel motivated to provide them with a forever home. In Ohio, a groundbreaking new training program is giving pups the skills they need to find caring parents. Creating a […] The post Ohio Training Program Gives ‘Unadoptable’ Dogs Opportunity to Find Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
STARK COUNTY, OH
petnewsdaily.com

5 Things to Put in a Dog House for Bedding

You have just spent the time and effort to set up a nice house for your dog, and now you might be wondering what things to put in a dog house for bedding to keep your pup safe, comfortable, warm, and dry. In this article, I’ll explain the various types of dog house bedding to consider depending on the environment and your dog’s needs.

