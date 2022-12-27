Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout
Kari Lake said if she was Brittney Griner, she would have stayed locked up in Russia rather than be traded for arms dealer Victor Bout. The post Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout appeared first on NewsOne.
Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her
Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. "UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help,"...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
Kari Lake 'Expert' Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated
The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park
Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Arrest Calls Over 'Armed' Jan 6 Comments
The GOP congresswoman from Georgia also told a crowd in New York that "we would have won" if she had organized the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit
On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments on whether to toss out Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election. So naturally, on Sunday Lake had a message for Maricopa County and the "crooks" who run elections. ...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
