Power to homes and businesses in northwest Fresno was restored Tuesday afternoon after an outage during the middle of the day-long rainstorm, according to PG&E.

The energy company said the outage began about 2:30 p.m. and covered an area roughly between Blackstone and West Avenues and Bullard and Ashlan Avenues. As many as 5,000 customers were impacted.

The cause of the blackout was not immediately known.

A couple walks through the Fashion Fair mall parking lot to their car as the rain continues to fall on a wet Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A truck splashes through standing water on Maroa Ave. at Clinton Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

A man crosses Van Ness Ave as rain falls Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022 in downtown Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com