Man honored for intervening in subway station slashing

Westchester County teacher recognized for subway slashing save 00:44

NEW YORK -- A man who intervened in a subway slashing in November was honored by the city Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Adams presented John Catania with a proclamation to recognize his heroism.

Police say on Nov. 22, a man believed to be experiencing homelessness was harassing a woman at the Union Square station, saying anti-Muslim statements before slashing her on the neck.

That's when Catania stepped in.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan speaks out after trying to stop attack on L train

"I saw someone get attacked, and it was very violent out of nowhere. Someone needed to do something, and I was standing there. It fell on my shoulders, I guess. Everyone else kinda jumped away," Catania said.

Catania, who is an art teacher in Scarsdale, was injured while trying to help. He needed 26 stitches on his head.

The suspect got away.