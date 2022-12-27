Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Local flooding will be possible near burn scars, and in poor drainage and urban areas. Normally dry creek beds could swell with running water, and small streams could briefly overflow their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Southern California late Saturday evening and overnight, accompanied by moderate to locally heavy rain. Brief rainfall rates of one-half to locally one inch per hour are possible - Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO