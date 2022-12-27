Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
FOX Carolina
Asheville water director gives update on outage
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
FOX Carolina
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
Shots fired into home leaves one dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
FOX Carolina
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
FOX Carolina
Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update as crews work to end water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville Water Department said all three water treatment facilities are back online and the department is continuing to restore service to the community. Update on Friday, Dec. 30. As of 5:30 p.m., city officials said more than 1,200 people have received drinking...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
Garbage truck crash leaves 1 dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
FOX Carolina
Asheville residents sound off on water outage, preparedness
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A major development out of Asheville on Wednesday, the southern water treatment facility is producing water for distribution. But issues continue for many people that’s been ongoing for at least the past two days. Restoration of service may not be restored for another 48 hours.
