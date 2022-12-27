ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Asheville water director gives update on outage

ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville officials give update as crews work to end water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville Water Department said all three water treatment facilities are back online and the department is continuing to restore service to the community. Update on Friday, Dec. 30. As of 5:30 p.m., city officials said more than 1,200 people have received drinking...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville residents sound off on water outage, preparedness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A major development out of Asheville on Wednesday, the southern water treatment facility is producing water for distribution. But issues continue for many people that’s been ongoing for at least the past two days. Restoration of service may not be restored for another 48 hours.
