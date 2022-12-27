Read full article on original website
wglc.net
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho’s Greek system. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains.
wglc.net
Minimum wage set to increase in Illinois January 1
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, another step raise in the hourly wage is set to take effect across the state of Illinois on January 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $13 an hour, up from $12 an hour in 2022. The law to slowly raise wages was signed into law in 2019, however, the new rate does not apply to those who receive tips, who will see their base wage rise to just $7.80 an hour. Those under 18 who work less than 650 hours per year will have a minimum set at $10.50 an hour.
wglc.net
License plate fees for low-income older drivers and those with disabilities reduced
SPRINGFIELD – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, according to the Illinois Department on Aging. Drivers who qualify will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24. To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is around $33,000.
wglc.net
Fuel taxes set to rise in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A six month delay passed by Illinois lawmakers in the adjustment of motor fuel taxes means that motorists across the state may feel more pain at the pump on January 1st. Beginning in 2023, the motor fuel tax will increase to 3.1 cents per gallon. Drivers across the state will be paying upwards of 42.1 cents per gallon tax for gasoline at the pump. The crunch on the wallet may not stop there, however, as the tax is set to increase again on July 1st, 2023. The amount that could be has yet to be determined.
