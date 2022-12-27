Read full article on original website
ifIhadAnickle
3d ago
if tanks are cracking why not require a better tank or a spill proof system, or a tamper proof lid so nobody can access it. you need to work with the wastewater companies not kill small business
hereisoregon.com
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s 2022 Restaurant Closures, from Acadia to Ya Ya
This was a tough year for the food industry. After two years of pandemic fatigue, rising costs of food, and labor shortages, 2022 wore on many restaurant and food cart owners' spirits, not to mention their finances. These are the restaurants and food carts that closed this year that we'll remember most.
pdxmonthly.com
Our Legacy Harvested Brings More People of Color to the Wine World
So many nonprofits are born from tragedy. But Tiquette Bramlett founded hers to invite joy. As the former president of Compris Vineyard in Newberg, she was a rare Black woman running a winery, and had been noodling around for years thinking about ways to spur diversity in the relatively homogeneous industry. But the social justice uprisings of the summer of 2020 kicked her efforts into high gear.
pdxmonthly.com
The Trends That Drove Portland’s 2022 Restaurant Openings
In this year’s flurry of restaurant openings, we sought to make sense of the whole thing. Though 2022 saw plenty of restaurants that broke ground in unique ways, in some senses we found familiar patterns: a comeback of hard-to-nab reservations at dress-up-worthy spots including Kann, second locations of places including a beloved pizzeria, and wine bars where the snacky food isn't stuffy and is just as much of a draw. These are the trends that prevailed.
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
WWEEK
Rubio Directs $15.5 Million in Development Fees to a New Skatepark and Other Greenspaces
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio this week approved plans to use $15.5 million in one-time fees to build a skatepark, a playground, and a community garden, and to make improvements to Kelley Point Park and complete a master plan for a natural area near the Columbia Slough. The money is...
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: Our Readers’ Favorite Midcentury Houses on the Market in 2022
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a look back at the most popular midcentury homes we wrote about in 2022. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
pdxmonthly.com
Brown Girl Rise Makes a Safe Space for BIPOC Youth
Every month, a group of Black and brown girls and nonbinary youth spend an afternoon at the roller rink, sometimes at Oaks Amusement Park, or perhaps out at Gateway Park. But they aren’t just skating. They are also organizing around social justice issues, including period poverty, Indigenous sovereignty, transgender rights, and habitat loss.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
hereisoregon.com
Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits
Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb’s antiques will be auctioned Jan. 1
The late Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb surrounded himself with high-society clients, celebrity friends like culinary icon James Beard and valuable antiques filling his downtown penthouse. Lamb collected fine art, antiquities and rare furnishings for decades before he died in 2021. Some pieces of his estate will be auctioned starting...
kptv.com
‘First of its kind’: Pay-what-you-can diner serving Vancouver senior citizens
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels People provides free meals for thousands of homebound seniors throughout the year. Part of their mission involves providing food, but they’re also interested in helping seniors maintain social connections. At a diner in Clark County, the organization believes it can do both.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
pdxmonthly.com
WeShine Builds Small Pod-Villages as an Alternative Approach to Homesslessness Solutions
While some of her neighbors may have thrown up their hands in frustration at the persistent presense of camps in Laurelhurst Park, often cited as a symbol of the city’s homelessness crises, Jan McManus, a longtime Laurelhurst resident, saw them as an opportunity for change. A call for proposals...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
‘Progress every day’: Local restaurant owner in recovery after brain hemorrhage
A community is coming together to support a local business owner after a medical emergency just before Christmas is leading to a months-long recovery.
