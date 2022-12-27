In this year’s flurry of restaurant openings, we sought to make sense of the whole thing. Though 2022 saw plenty of restaurants that broke ground in unique ways, in some senses we found familiar patterns: a comeback of hard-to-nab reservations at dress-up-worthy spots including Kann, second locations of places including a beloved pizzeria, and wine bars where the snacky food isn't stuffy and is just as much of a draw. These are the trends that prevailed.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO