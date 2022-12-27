ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ifIhadAnickle
3d ago

if tanks are cracking why not require a better tank or a spill proof system, or a tamper proof lid so nobody can access it. you need to work with the wastewater companies not kill small business

hereisoregon.com

This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas

Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s 2022 Restaurant Closures, from Acadia to Ya Ya

This was a tough year for the food industry. After two years of pandemic fatigue, rising costs of food, and labor shortages, 2022 wore on many restaurant and food cart owners' spirits, not to mention their finances. These are the restaurants and food carts that closed this year that we'll remember most.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Our Legacy Harvested Brings More People of Color to the Wine World

So many nonprofits are born from tragedy. But Tiquette Bramlett founded hers to invite joy. As the former president of Compris Vineyard in Newberg, she was a rare Black woman running a winery, and had been noodling around for years thinking about ways to spur diversity in the relatively homogeneous industry. But the social justice uprisings of the summer of 2020 kicked her efforts into high gear.
NEWBERG, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Trends That Drove Portland’s 2022 Restaurant Openings

In this year’s flurry of restaurant openings, we sought to make sense of the whole thing. Though 2022 saw plenty of restaurants that broke ground in unique ways, in some senses we found familiar patterns: a comeback of hard-to-nab reservations at dress-up-worthy spots including Kann, second locations of places including a beloved pizzeria, and wine bars where the snacky food isn't stuffy and is just as much of a draw. These are the trends that prevailed.
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR

There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: Our Readers’ Favorite Midcentury Houses on the Market in 2022

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a look back at the most popular midcentury homes we wrote about in 2022. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Brown Girl Rise Makes a Safe Space for BIPOC Youth

Every month, a group of Black and brown girls and nonbinary youth spend an afternoon at the roller rink, sometimes at Oaks Amusement Park, or perhaps out at Gateway Park. But they aren’t just skating. They are also organizing around social justice issues, including period poverty, Indigenous sovereignty, transgender rights, and habitat loss.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits

Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

