One Dead In Sparrows Point House Fire Where Roof Collapsed: Baltimore County Fire Department
One person is dead after a devastating house fire in Sparrows Point, authorities confirm. The fire engulfed the home in the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The home had heavy fire damage and a...
Wbaltv.com
Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill
ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
WGAL
Home damaged by fire in York County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County home was damaged by fire. Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the 6200 block of Hoff Road in Heidelberg Township. Firefighters said they were helped by a combination of factors. Because of the holidays, volunteers were not at work and...
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.
Wbaltv.com
Man dies in Bel Air crash after car leaves road, hits wires, spins, overturns
BEL AIR, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash late Thursday night in Harford County. State police said troopers were called around 11:10 p.m. to South Fountain Green Road near Foxborough Road in Bel Air. A preliminary investigation indicated a car traveling north on South Fountain...
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Three Car Collision in Damascus
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a three car collision on Ridge Rd, in the area of Preakness Dr, in Damascus around 5pm on Thursday evening. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, three patients were transported to the hospital by EMS, including two Priority 3 patients (1 adult, 1 child) and one Priority 2 (adult). A nearby fire hydrant was damaged/sheared off due to the collision. Drivers should expect residual delays in the area.
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Coroner IDs woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on central Pa. road
The 37-year-old woman struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a York County road with a friend has been publicly identified. Kristi Why had fallen and hurt herself along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, when a tractor-trailer merging onto the road from Interstate 83 hit her, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
wfmd.com
State Police, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Increasing Patrols This New Year’s Weekend
Troopers, deputies will be focusing on impaired, distracted, aggressive driving. Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say there will be increased patrols on New Year’s Eve. State troopers say they will be focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving. Both agencies...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Helicopter Rescues Injured Hiker In Washington County
Officials says the area at Md. Heights was not accessible via all terrain vehicles. Md. State Police Helicopter (Photo from the Md. State Police) Knoxville, Md (KM) An injured hiker was successfully rescued in Washington County Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of a Maryland State Police Helicopter. Authorities say at...
