Carroll County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill

ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Home damaged by fire in York County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County home was damaged by fire. Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the 6200 block of Hoff Road in Heidelberg Township. Firefighters said they were helped by a combination of factors. Because of the holidays, volunteers were not at work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with  Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident. 
ELKTON, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Three Car Collision in Damascus

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a three car collision on Ridge Rd, in the area of Preakness Dr, in Damascus around 5pm on Thursday evening. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, three patients were transported to the hospital by EMS, including two Priority 3 patients (1 adult, 1 child) and one Priority 2 (adult). A nearby fire hydrant was damaged/sheared off due to the collision. Drivers should expect residual delays in the area.
DAMASCUS, MD
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
PERRY HALL, MD
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
YORK COUNTY, PA

