Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
NBC Miami
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture
A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
NBC Miami
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees Don't Be ‘Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
NBC Miami
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $1 Billion in 14 Days, Even With Covid Weighing on China
Worldwide ticket sales for Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" have topped $1 billion. The milestone comes 14 days after "The Way of Water" debuted in theaters, five days faster than "Avatar" achieved the same benchmark in 2009. Still, industry experts are concerned by muted ticket sales...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
NBC Miami
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC Miami
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC Miami
FTX Diverted $200 Million of Customer Money for Two Venture Deals That Caught the SEC's Attention
FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made two $100 million venture investments using customer funds through an FTX subsidiary, the SEC said in a pair of complaints. The only disclosed $100 million investments by FTX Ventures were in Mysten Labs and fintech company Dave. The deals raise questions about potential...
NBC Miami
Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
NBC Miami
U.S. and Global Health Officials Are Worried About Lack of Transparency From China on Covid Outbreak
U.S. health officials and the WHO have called on China to share more information on the spread of Covid in the country. The U.S. in particular is worried that a new Covid variant could emerge in China as the virus spreads widely and rapidly. The CDC on Wednesday announced new...
NBC Miami
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
NBC Miami
Bahamian Regulator Says It Seized $3.5 Billion of FTX Crypto Assets for ‘Safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
NBC Miami
Startups Find Better Access to Talent as Top Tech Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It’s been a big-tech talent loss but startups’ gain,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
North Korea fires 3 more short-range ballistic missiles into sea
North Korea continued its ramped-up program of short-range ballistic missiles tests on Saturday, firing a trio of rockets into the East Sea, South Korean military officials said.
