Buffalo, NY

Joan Cretacci
3d ago

god bless these men and women stay strong and be thanks to the manpower much needed💪👍women power too💪👍be safe out the, take care. thank you for your services

Guest
3d ago

But what about Nurses & Aides that have to go to work in hospitals & Nursing Homes? They banning us from going to work too?? We as essential workers need answers now!!!!

wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo Man Hailed as a Hero After Rescuing 24 People During Historic Winter Storm

As people across the United States prepared for Christmas, a massive winter storm rolled in. The historic weather system dumped snow from the Canadian border all the way down to Texas. Many states saw record-low temperatures. The bitter cold and traffic-halting snow also caused at least 60 fatalities. A large portion of those deaths took place around Buffalo, New York where the winter storm dumped more than fifty inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo Facing Threat of Flooding as Temperatures Rise After Blizzard

Over the holiday weekend, Buffalo, New York was slammed with a historic blizzard. The storm has, so far, resulted in 37 fatalities, with officials expecting more in coming days. Now, forecasters are predicting warmer-than-average temperatures will begin to affect much of the U.S. heading into the weekend. As such, officials fear Buffalo faces threats of flooding as feet upon feet of snow begin to melt.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

National Guard stations on snow-covered West Side, will conduct wellness checks in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among those working around the clock the past few days are the national guard members, stationed at the Connecticut Street armory on the city’s West Side. They’ve been responding to emergency calls since they were deployed. In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the National Guard would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

Bills Ignored Erie County Travel Ban, Drove Home During Blizzard

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) made it home in time for Christmas after defeating the Chicago Bears (3-12), 35-13, on the road in Week 16 Saturday. To do that, the Bills powered through a blizzard which has claimed the lives of at least 37 people in Buffalo. The team initially flew into Rochester due to a driving ban enacted by Erie County. Once they landed, the Bills requested a police escort to return to their homes in Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
jambroadcasting.com

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

