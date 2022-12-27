Read full article on original website
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
dbusiness.com
Consumers Energy to Study Impact of its Dams, Decide Future Plans
Consumers Energy in Jackson is funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to local communities near those dams across Michigan. That study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings held in 2022 to help determine...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Detroit News
Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
95.3 MNC
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
A number of small dams along Michigan lakes and rivers, some operating for more than a century, are still generating hydropower energy – just not enough. Their owner, Consumers Energy, said they have become inefficient, and company officials are weighing what to do with the historic structures. They report the aging dams only generate 1% of the company’s power output, costing more to maintain than the energy they produce.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Whitmer vetoes changes to state marijuana licensing, retirement systems
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed 11 bills ahead of the legislative year’s end, citing concerns that policies pertaining to issues like marijuana licensing and retirement systems were “rushed through a lame duck session.”. In explaining the vetoes, Whitmer panned the bills as needing closer examination. All but one of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit...
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
Nessel: Denied prepay program would’ve cost DTE customers $13M
The Michigan Public Service Commission denied the company's request to instill a prepay program, as well as rescinding some customer protections.
Whitmer says Prop 3 may have helped her win election
When asked about election outcomes being boosted by Prop 3, Whitmer said it might have helped her slightly.
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions
Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
Is time up for TikTok in Michigan? State lawmakers consider ban as app may pose security threat to government devices
Over a dozen states across the U.S. have enacted a ban on the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, as cybersecurity officials deemed it security threat to government devices – and now Michigan may become the latest to follow suit.
