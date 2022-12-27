ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

dbusiness.com

Consumers Energy to Study Impact of its Dams, Decide Future Plans

Consumers Energy in Jackson is funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to local communities near those dams across Michigan. That study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings held in 2022 to help determine...
JACKSON, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place

Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
DETROIT, MI
95.3 MNC

Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams

A number of small dams along Michigan lakes and rivers, some operating for more than a century, are still generating hydropower energy – just not enough. Their owner, Consumers Energy, said they have become inefficient, and company officials are weighing what to do with the historic structures. They report the aging dams only generate 1% of the company’s power output, costing more to maintain than the energy they produce.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy

It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees

Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions

Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
MICHIGAN STATE

