A number of small dams along Michigan lakes and rivers, some operating for more than a century, are still generating hydropower energy – just not enough. Their owner, Consumers Energy, said they have become inefficient, and company officials are weighing what to do with the historic structures. They report the aging dams only generate 1% of the company’s power output, costing more to maintain than the energy they produce.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO