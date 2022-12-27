ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
Huskers clamp down on Hawkeyes in 66-50 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Juwan Gary’s 14 points led five Huskers in double figures, as the Huskers held Iowa to 26 percent shooting in a 66-50 victory Thursday evening. Gary, who also grabbed nine rebounds, keyed the Huskers’ best defensive performance since the 2018-19 season, as the Hawkeyes...
Slow start dooms Huskers in loss to No. 14 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 21 points, but the Huskers could not overcome an ice-cold first quarter in a 76-59 loss to No. 14 Michigan in front of 8,150 women’s basketball fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Michigan opened the game with a 9-0 run and pushed the margin to 15 points late in the first quarter. The Huskers put up their fewest first-quarter points since the advent of the quarter system, trailing 19-5 at the end of 10 minutes after going just 2-for-13 from the field.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Hatcliff hits 1,000 points in sophomore season

CRETE - Mak Hatcliff made history on Thursday night. Early in the second half of Doane's Thursday night matchup with Bellevue, Mak Hatcliff scored her 1,000th point, becoming the fastest player in program history to hit that mark. Hatcliff completes the feat in 43 games played, averaging over 23 points per game.
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. “It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament. The flag is set to compete in the...
Golden Apple: Building a program at Parkview Christian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year on 10/11 News, we enjoy handing out a Golden Apple award to a deserving teacher. And our winner for December 2022 is a music teacher at Parkview Christian. We caught up with Mrs. Regan Foree right before winter break. Her...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
