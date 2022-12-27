ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4OSu_0jw0G49U00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.

5,000 people are without power due to a pole fire in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power . “We are aware of a power outage impacting many customers in Millcreek and Salt Lake City, Utah,” Rocky Mountain Power states.

Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out

The estimated time of restoration is reportedly 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, the city of Bountiful reported multiple pole fires this afternoon — one in the area of Davis Blvd. and Center St., another in the area of 900 South and 350 West, and a third pole fire affecting homes in the area of 3100 South and 200 West.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Crews will reportedly be on site of the third fire as soon as they finish replacing the first two poles.

See below for maps of the outage areas:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZWZi_0jw0G49U00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAEjh_0jw0G49U00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTONL_0jw0G49U00

This is a developing story — ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 5

Fully Present
3d ago

They really need to get tid of poles for that very reason and run the lines underground.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT
cityweekly.net

Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities

After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy