Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Related
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
WRAL
Doug the emu joins animal sanctuary after wild night on the loose
ROUGEMONT, N.C. — A emu who went viral for his escape from his home has found a new family. Meet Doug! Last week, he was missing for at least one night. He's since given up his rebellious spirit and joined The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont. He'll join...
WRAL
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
WRAL
Fayetteville intersection reopens after driver hits utility pole
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville intersection was temporarily closed on Friday morning after a crash caused power lines to go down. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Wall Street around 1:30 a.m. A driver hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break. Police...
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
WRAL
Scammer tries to sell Raleigh man's land while impersonating him
A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. A Raleigh man says his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly...
North Carolina family pleads for help in grandfather’s fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
cbs17
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Chapel Hill has died, according to police. At 7:40 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Taylor St. They said 63-year-old Christian Albert Ball, of...
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
WRAL
Spring Hope without water since Christmas weekend
An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend.
Look out for scammers claiming you can pay them to get out of jury duty, Wake Co. sheriff says
Scammers are impersonating Wake County sheriff’s deputies while trying to dupe people into paying them money to get out of serving on grand juries, Sheriff Willie Rowe said.
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes
RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
WRAL
'We are fighting a war': Fruit fly infestation has Sampson County residents seeking relief
Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year. Clinton officials weigh possible legal action against a produce company after fruit flies infest neighboring homes for over a year.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Comments / 2