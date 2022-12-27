ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville intersection reopens after driver hits utility pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville intersection was temporarily closed on Friday morning after a crash caused power lines to go down. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Wall Street around 1:30 a.m. A driver hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break. Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes

RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy