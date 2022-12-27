ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

