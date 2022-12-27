Read full article on original website
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
Cleveland Guardians have a big beef with this small Richmond business
The owner of a small Richmond business is facing major league legal pushback from the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.
Helping a devoted Eagle Scout honor Black veterans at historic cemetery
As part of his project to become an Eagle Scout, high school student Auggie Bryan has been working to help clean up and restore a historically Black cemetery in Richmond.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Panel to announce sculptor for new Barbara Johns statue representing Virginia at US Capitol
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer killed Donovon Lynch during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Now Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, tells 13News Now the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He says he's parted ways with his case attorney for the suit, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach delegate proposes student loan forgiveness for certain people
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia delegate is offering a new approach to student loan debt, this time specifically focusing on single parents that meet certain criteria. Virginia House Bill 1439 is a one-page document that outlines how forgivable student loans could be given to a narrow group of single-parent students.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Here’s how to vote early for the 4th Congressional District special election in Richmond
Richmond's Office of Elections has now confirmed dates and locations for early voting for the 4th Congressional District special election, which will be held towards the end of February.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. in Norfolk
Police say two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women victims is said to be in critical condition.
Hotel, more gates and relocated TSA checkpoint among priorities for Norfolk Airport
More gates, the creation of a central TSA checkpoint and the development of an airport hotel are all considered top priorities in Norfolk International Airports' capital plan.
