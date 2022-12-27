Read full article on original website
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle privacy suit
Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that accused the social network of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' private data. The lawsuit was initiated in 2018, when Facebook users accused the social network of violating privacy rules by sharing their data with third parties that included the British firm Cambridge Analytica, which had been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
How To Make Money Off a Class-Action Lawsuit
If a company doesn't deliver on its promises to you, it doesn't matter how unfair it is nor how angry you are -- you aren't likely to file a lawsuit for $15, or $50 or even $500, Even for damages...
Engadget
New York’s governor signs watered-down right-to-repair bill
Almost seven months after the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair bill, New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed it into law. But Hochul only greenlit the bill after the legislature agreed to some changes. Hochul wrote in a memo that the legislation, as it was originally drafted, "included technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects." The governor said the modifications addressed these issues, but critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness.
Apple Hit with Federal Class Action Lawsuit Alleging ‘Racial Bias’ in How Watches Measure Blood Oxygen Levels
Apple Watches boast a number of useful functions, including monitoring step counts, making calls, sending texts, and measuring one’s blood oxygen levels. A new class action lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York claims that the latter function, known as a blood oximeter, does not work as well for Black people — and that its poor functioning on people of color amounts to consumer fraud.
The US supreme court is poised to strike another blow against gay rights
It’s not clear what, exactly, Lorie Smith’s problem is. The Colorado woman aspires to be a web designer; apparently, she’s also upset that gay people can get married. Smith is an evangelical Christian who says that her faith makes her object to same-sex marriage. This wouldn’t be...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
Alabama inmate 'baked to death' in prison cell 'hotter than three hells,' federal lawsuit says
An Alabama inmate died after being “baked” to death in a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” his family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, in the mental health ward at...
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
CNET
Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Claim Money From DirecTV's $17 Million Robocall Settlement
A class-action suit alleges DirecTV called people who weren't customers about debt collection, a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The satellite TV company has agreed to pay out $17 million to affected individuals. What's next. The deadline to file a claim in the case is Dec. 19. Did...
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
SNAP Benefits 2023: Who’s receiving additional $95 payments next year?
As a result of the federal government’s approval of more funding for SNAP benefits in January 2023, SNAP participants can anticipate an increase in their January 2023 allocation. The January 2023 SNAP benefit payments should reflect the authorized cost-of-living adjustment rate of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
