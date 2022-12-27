Santa Clarita Ranked 9th Happiest City In America

Santa Clarita broke the top 10 happiest cities in America based on a survey of 200 of the nation’s largest cities.

Thirteen different metrics were considered across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, according to a survey conducted by SmartAsset.

Data analyzed included the percentage of individuals earning $100,000 or more, the percentage of individuals reporting poor mental health days, the percentage of young adults living below the poverty line, and violent crime rate.

Santa Clarita showed less than 7 percent of the city’s population lives in poverty and over half of the residents are married, according to the study from SmartAsset.

The study also validated the City’s safety ranking, with the seventh-lowest violent crime rate in the nation.

Over half of the top ten cities were located in California, including Irvine, San Jose, Roseville, and Fremont, with Sunnyvale at number one, according to the study.

Cities ranked lowest included Newark, New Jersey, Memphis, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama at the bottom of the list.

The survey comes on the heels of a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania that found a correlation between happiness and annual income growth of $80,000.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that uses data to provide free, automated, actionable advice on big financial decisions.

The full study can be read here .

