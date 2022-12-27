Read full article on original website
Kentucky drained of donors; centers ask for blood
As the temperature drops, so do blood donations.
Department of Fish and Wildlife announces changes to several Kentucky Administrative Regulations
In accordance with KRS 150.025, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is providing updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect. The following is an overview of changes:. 301 KAR 1:201 – Taking of fish by...
WBKO
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky businesses prepare to ring in 2023 with larger crowds compared to previous years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In just a few short days, many people in Kentucky will ring in the New Year. That means, businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations. A Louisville business manager said he’s seeing a trend of more people planning to celebrate, unlike the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center. All 2023 parking rates will include state sales tax.
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
NKY Community Action Commission opens The Fatherhood Program to women starting in January
The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) will expand classes to women for a limited time starting January 11, 2023. This 12-week cohort will be virtual, perfect for on-the-go mothers and mother figures. This parenting program helps participants grow closer to their children, learn to be better...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark showers, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, tonight into New Year’s Eve. Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a wild wind, gusting up to 35 mph, as highs warm to the 60s. We’ll dry out on New...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
WKYT 27
Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear announces $36 million to help fund universal pre-K in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says he is still committed to bringing universal pre-K to Kentucky. On Thursday, the governor and lieutenant governor announced Kentucky will receive $36 million towards that effort. The grant comes from the federal office of early childhood development. Lt. Gov. Coleman says universal...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY Fish and Wildlife updates regulations, expands elk hunting drawing
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources updated fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect, in accordance with KRS 150.025. The following is an overview of changes that affect our area:. How migratory game birds may be taken. The amendment...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
linknky.com
Photos: 2022 in Northern Kentucky
A look back at 2022 in pictures. Artists spent months designing intricate light displays, interactive games with sound and movement, and performers perfected routines for weeks leading up to BLINK, the four day event spanning Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. A look into the blood, sweat, and lightbulbs that made up the historic art-filled event this year.
Cold thaw leaves abandoned cars stranded
As the snow and ice start to thaw out, a common sight to see along major interstates and highways is abandoned cars.
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
