Kentucky State

WBKO

T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
GLASGOW, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark showers, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, tonight into New Year’s Eve. Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a wild wind, gusting up to 35 mph, as highs warm to the 60s. We’ll dry out on New...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Gov. Beshear announces $36 million to help fund universal pre-K in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says he is still committed to bringing universal pre-K to Kentucky. On Thursday, the governor and lieutenant governor announced Kentucky will receive $36 million towards that effort. The grant comes from the federal office of early childhood development. Lt. Gov. Coleman says universal...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY Fish and Wildlife updates regulations, expands elk hunting drawing

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources updated fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments that have received final legislative approval and are now in effect, in accordance with KRS 150.025. The following is an overview of changes that affect our area:. How migratory game birds may be taken. The amendment...
linknky.com

Photos: 2022 in Northern Kentucky

A look back at 2022 in pictures. Artists spent months designing intricate light displays, interactive games with sound and movement, and performers perfected routines for weeks leading up to BLINK, the four day event spanning Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. A look into the blood, sweat, and lightbulbs that made up the historic art-filled event this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY

